Sløtface share explosive single ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’ and announce new album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’

Here's a pop-punk anthem about injustices faced by women and immigrants.

Sløtface have announced details of their second album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ by sharing their political punk new single, ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’

‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ will be released on January 31, 2020.

The tracklist for ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ is:

1. S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

2. Telepathetic

3. Stuff

4. Luminous

5. Tap the Pack

6. New Year, New Me

7. Passport

8. Crying in Amsterdam

9. Laugh At Funerals

10. Static

11. Sorry for the Late Reply

12. Sink or Swim

13. Crying in Amsterdam (reprise)

Speaking to NME about the new album last year, bassist Lasse Lokøy said: “It’s a bit more extreme in all directions. Some songs are a lot slower, some are way more cheesey and some are a lot more exponential. We have agreed on doing some things that might not have felt like Sløtface a few years ago, but this time we’ve been more open-minded to a different kind of expression.”

She continued: “We’re either going to end up in one of two second album clichés: either everyone will think it sucks and wait for the third one, or everybody is going to say that we’ve stopped trying to please people as much and focus on ourselves. It’s not ambient techno. It’s still rock.”

“We’ve also started writing about all the themes that we used to say no to. We used to say no to writing about love and heartbreak and all that stuff, but this time we were just like ‘fuck it’.”

Sløtface hit the road to support PUP on their upcoming UK and European tour this November. See full dates below.

NOVEMBER

6 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

7 – Luxor, Cologne, DE

9 – Loppen, Copenhagen, DK

10 – Knust, Hamburg, DE

11 – Bi Nuu, Berlin, DE

13 – Club Chelsea, Vienna, AT

14 – Backstage Halle, Munich, DE

15 – Ohibo, Milan, IT

17 – Trix, Antwerp, BE

18 – Le Trabendo, Paris, FR

21 – Electric Ballroom, London, UK

23 – Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

25 – Stylus, Leeds, UK

26 – The Garage, Glasgow, UK

28 – The Riverside, Newcastle, UK

29 – Academy 2, Manchester, UK

30 – The Loft, Southampton, UK