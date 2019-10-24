Sløtface share explosive single ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’ and announce new album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’
Here's a pop-punk anthem about injustices faced by women and immigrants.
Sløtface have announced details of their second album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ by sharing their political punk new single, ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’
After their acclaimed debut album ‘Try Not To Freak Out’, ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’ is the latest cut from the upcoming record – following on from NME Radio-playlisted new singles ‘Telepathetic’ and ‘Stuff’ as well as the climate-change-tackling ‘Sink Or Swim‘. This time, the lyrics are dealing with the injustices faced by women and immigrants.
With a leaner and more visceral approach to their pop-punk sound, the new single launches ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’. Produced by Odd Martin Skålnes (who has worked with with the likes of Aurora and Sigrid), their sophomore effort is said to sound like “rock but it’s more defined,” as well as as more “minimalistic,” “braver” and more “raw” than their last effort.
“A lot of those stories are very personal to me, but they wouldn’t be what they are without the way they’ve come together in the music,” said singer Haley Shea of the lyrics on the album.
‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ will be released on January 31, 2020.
The tracklist for ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ is:
1. S.U.C.C.E.S.S.
2. Telepathetic
3. Stuff
4. Luminous
5. Tap the Pack
6. New Year, New Me
7. Passport
8. Crying in Amsterdam
9. Laugh At Funerals
10. Static
11. Sorry for the Late Reply
12. Sink or Swim
13. Crying in Amsterdam (reprise)
Speaking to NME about the new album last year, bassist Lasse Lokøy said: “It’s a bit more extreme in all directions. Some songs are a lot slower, some are way more cheesey and some are a lot more exponential. We have agreed on doing some things that might not have felt like Sløtface a few years ago, but this time we’ve been more open-minded to a different kind of expression.”
She continued: “We’re either going to end up in one of two second album clichés: either everyone will think it sucks and wait for the third one, or everybody is going to say that we’ve stopped trying to please people as much and focus on ourselves. It’s not ambient techno. It’s still rock.”
“We’ve also started writing about all the themes that we used to say no to. We used to say no to writing about love and heartbreak and all that stuff, but this time we were just like ‘fuck it’.”
Sløtface hit the road to support PUP on their upcoming UK and European tour this November. See full dates below.
NOVEMBER
6 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL
7 – Luxor, Cologne, DE
9 – Loppen, Copenhagen, DK
10 – Knust, Hamburg, DE
11 – Bi Nuu, Berlin, DE
13 – Club Chelsea, Vienna, AT
14 – Backstage Halle, Munich, DE
15 – Ohibo, Milan, IT
17 – Trix, Antwerp, BE
18 – Le Trabendo, Paris, FR
21 – Electric Ballroom, London, UK
23 – Academy 2, Birmingham, UK
25 – Stylus, Leeds, UK
26 – The Garage, Glasgow, UK
28 – The Riverside, Newcastle, UK
29 – Academy 2, Manchester, UK
30 – The Loft, Southampton, UK