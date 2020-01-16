News Music News

Sløtface share spiky new track ‘Tap The Pack’ from new album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’

The much-anticipated second LP is out later this month

Patrick Clarke
Sløtface
Sløtface CREDIT: Marthe Thu

Sløtface have shared a brand new single ‘Tap The Pack’.

The short, sweet and spiky single is the sixth to be released from the band’s forthcoming second album, ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’, following a slew of tracks shared throughout 2019.

They include the likes of pop-punk banger ‘Telepathic’, the climate crisis-tackling ‘Sink Or Swim’, and the explosive ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’

Advertisement

All the above tracks will feature on the band’s upcoming album, which is released on January 31 via Propellor Recordings.

The band describe the new album, which sees them co-produce alongside Sigrid and Aurora-producer Odd Martin Skålnes as “more minimalistic,” “braver” and more “raw” than their 2017 debut.

The Norwegian band also be following up the release with an expansive run of headline UK tour dates:

MARCH

14 – Southampton, The Joiners
15 – Bristol, Louisiana
16 – Cardiff, Clwb ifor Bach
18 – Nottingham, Bodega Social Club
19 – Liverpool, Arts Club Loft
20 – Leeds, Headrow House
21 – Newcastle, Think Tank
23 – Glasgow, Broadcast
24 – Manchester, Deaf Institute
26 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
27 – London, The Garage
28 – Brighton, Patterns

Advertisement

The shows follow a recent run with PUP. Catching the two bands’ London gig, we gave five stars out of five to a gig full of “community, power and riffs upon riffs from two of punk’s finest.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

‘Sex Education’ cast on season two: “I’d like people to watch the show and realise that they can come out fighting too”

Nick Levine -
Back to school with the cast of Netflix's horniest teen drama
Read more
Music News

Wolf Alice to “start recording new album next month,” says label manager

Andrew Trendell -
“I feel like this is going to be a great expression"
Read more
NME Radar

PVA: Collective joy with London’s most danceable new band

Luke Cartledge -
The much-hyped trio look set to be the party band we've all been waiting for
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.