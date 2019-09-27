Sløtface tackle “the desperation of climate change” on powerful new single ‘Sink Or Swim’

Another taster of album Number Two.

Sløtface have tackled the daily fears of climate change on their powerful new single ‘Sink Or Swim’. Check it out below.

After their acclaimed debut album ‘Try Not To Freak Out‘, ‘Sink Or Swim’ follows on from the NME Radio-playlisted new singles ‘Telepathetic‘ and ‘Stuff‘.

“It’s about the desperation that comes when I think about climate change,” said singer Haley Shea. “It’s supposed to be an honest description of how I’m definitely not doing enough to stop it, and how it feels so massive and difficult, but at the same time it in part comes down to lots of small and every-day choices.”

The track comes with a lyric video made up of footage from Rich Horner and Caroline Power – showing the 1.6 million square metre Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the ocean.

“The climate crisis is a huge and bundled issue,” added Sløtface bassist Lasse Lokøy. “Instead of showing icebergs melting and things that feel so far away, we felt that it made sense to make this about something we all live every day: Trash. BUT! This video is not a stab towards people not sorting out their garbage in their homes. Most of it comes from companies and governments.”

More and more musicians continue to join the effort to fight climate change led by Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion. This week alone, The 1975’s Matty Healy praised Thunberg as “the most punk person he’s ever met“, Foals’ Yannis Philippakis called for more “vitriol” and proactive behaviour for the cause while world leaders show themselves to be inactive, and AURORA delivered a powerful anti-climate change video for her new single ‘Apple Tree’.

“The world won’t listen to scientific proof that the world is dying, so maybe it will listen to the dreamers, the children,” said AURORA. “In a bleeding world the power of the individual is our only hope. Let her save the world. Let him save them all.

“Believe in us, and maybe we’ll be the generation that saves the world, rather than the one that killed it. The world is bleeding. It’s up to us now.”

Speaking to NME about their next album last year, Lokøy said: “It’s a bit more extreme in all directions. Some songs are a lot slower, some are way more cheesey and some are a lot more exponential. We have agreed on doing some things that might not have felt like Sløtface a few years ago, but this time we’ve been more open-minded to a different kind of expression.”

Shea continued: “We’re either going to end up in one of two second album clichés: either everyone will think it sucks and wait for the third one, or everybody is going to say that we’ve stopped trying to please people as much and focus on ourselves. It’s not ambient techno. It’s still rock.

“We’ve also started writing about all the themes that we used to say no to. We used to say no to writing about love and heartbreak and all that stuff, but this time we were just like ‘fuck it’.”

Sløtface hit the road to support PUP on their upcoming UK and European tour this November. See full dates below.

NOVEMBER

6 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

7 – Luxor, Cologne, DE

9 – Loppen, Copenhagen, DK

10 – Knust, Hamburg, DE

11 – Bi Nuu, Berlin, DE

13 – Club Chelsea, Vienna, AT

14 – Backstage Halle, Munich, DE

15 – Ohibo, Milan, IT

17 – Trix, Antwerp, BE

18 – Le Trabendo, Paris, FR

21 – Electric Ballroom, London, UK – SOLD OUT

22 – SWX, Bristol, UK

23 – Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

25 – Stylus, Leeds, UK

26 – The Garage, Glasgow, UK

28 – The Riverside, Newcastle, UK

29 – Academy 2, Manchester, UK

30 – The Loft, Southampton, UK –