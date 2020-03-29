Sløtface to live stream gig on Facebook tonight while self-isolating

Sløtface are set to live stream a gig on Facebook tonight (March 29).

The Norwegian trio become the latest band to announce a virtual gig while self-isolating during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi guys! We hope you’re doing well during these strange times,” the band write, announcing the new gig, which will see them play on Facebook tonight (March 29) at 7pm BST.

“We would have been two weeks into our EU tour by now but we’re home like everyone else. SO we are playing a show for you… We hope you will stop by.”

Watch the show below and donate to the band here.

We were supposed to be on our way to Paris right now, but instead we are playing in Haley's living room 🤕All proceeds from the live stream will go to covering our losses from the EU tour 😇😇😇😇Norway donations: Vipps 39886International donations via paypal: https://bit.ly/3dwC4zc Posted by Sløtface on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Sløtface become the latest of a host of bands to head online to play a gig for fans as the world continues to self-isolate in their homes.

Across the last fortnight, Diplo has been dropping live DJ sets across the internet, Christine & The Queens has held a nightly live session from her studio in France, while digital festivals have been set up in the form of DIY punk all-nighter Quarantunes and Self Esteem’s all-femme PXSSY PANDEMIQUE, which is taking place this weekend.

Sløtface released their second album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ this January. A four-star NME review of the album described it as “middle-finger-raising bangers to soundtrack the end of the world”.

The band were supposed to be on a UK and European tour in support of the album at the moment – rescheduled dates are yet to be announced.