Slow Pulp share new single ‘Idaho’, announce debut album

Chicago-based rock quartet Slow Pulp have shared a new track entitled ‘Idaho’, alongside details of their debut album, ‘Moveys’.

The track was engineered, mixed and produced by Henry Stoehr, and mastered by Heba Kadry. Watch the visualiser for the single below:

Slow Pulp’s debut album, ‘Moveys’, is scheduled for release on October 5.

According to a press release, the songs on the forthcoming album are “a testament to hard-fought personal growth”.

Slow Pulp had originally planned to release a different album to mark their debut, but scrapped it entirely following vocalist Emily Massey’s diagnosis with Lyme disease and chronic Mono.

The band decided to re-write the record last year while on tour with Alex G (formerly known as Sandy Alex G). Near the tail-end of recording, Massey’s parents were involved in a severe car crash, a week before the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down America in earnest.

‘Idaho’ is the first new music from Slow Pulp this year, following their 2019 four-track EP, ‘Big Day’. Prior to that, the band released a pair of singles in 2018, ‘Steel Birds’ and ‘At Home’. They also shared ‘Ep2’ in 2017.

While ‘Ep1’ was recorded and published, it was taken down as the project did not involve Massey at the time.