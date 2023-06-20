Slowdive announce new album, share new single ‘Kisses’

Slowdive are back with a new single, and an upcoming album.

Today (June 20), the band have released a new single, ‘Kisses’. The track – which was first announced last week – is taken off their upcoming album, ‘Everything Is Alive’. The album, their fifth to date, is set for release on September 1 via Dead Oceans. You can pre-order a copy of ‘Everything Is Alive’ here.

Watch the music video for Slowdive’s ‘Kisses’ below.

Advertisement

Dedicated to Rachel Goswell’s mother and Simon Scott’s father, who both died in 2020, ‘Everything Is Alive’ will be a record that explores the theme of life and hope. Guitarist and singer Neil Halstead said via a press release: “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.”

Besides ‘Kisses’, ‘Everything Is Alive’ will include yet-to-be-released tracks like ‘Shanty’, ‘Alife’, ‘Skin In The Game’ and ‘The Slab’.

The tracklist for Slowdive’s ‘Everything Is Alive’ is:

‘Shanty’ ‘Prayer Remembered’ ‘Alife’ ‘Andalucia Plays’ ‘Kisses’ ‘Skin In The Game’ ‘Chained To A Cloud’ ‘The Slab’

Besides announcing their upcoming album, Slowdive have today also announced a massive 2023 tour, which will see them perform across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and North America, including their first-ever show at Glastonbury this weekend.

The band were originally scheduled to tour Australia and New Zealand in April, but were forced to postpone the tour just hours before their first show was set to commence due to drummer Simon Scott sustaining a back injury. Those shows have now been rescheduled for July.

Advertisement

The rest of the tour will see Slowdive perform in Japan for Fuji Rock, Toronto, New York, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Dublin and more. Tickets to Slowdive’s UK and Ireland shows go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10am local time here. Tickets to their Australia and New Zealand tour can be purchased here. Tickets to their North America tour can be found here.

Slowdive’s 2023 tour dates are:

June 24 – Exeter, UK – Phoenix

June 25 – Glastonbury Festival, UK

July 17 – Perth, Aus – Astor Theatre

July 19 – Brisbane, Aus – Princess Theatre

July 21 – Sydney, Aus – Enmore Theatre

July 22 – Melbourne, Aus – Forum

July 23 – Adelaide, Aus – Hindley St Music Hall

July 26 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

July 29 – Fuji Rock Festival, Japan

August 5 – Off Festival, Poland

August 11 – Ypsigrock Festival, Sicily

August 18 – Green Man Festival, Wales

September 23 – Toronto, ONT – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 25 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

September 27 – NYC, NY – Webster Hall

September 28 – NYC, NY – Webster Hall

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

September 30 – Washington, DC – 930 Club

October 2 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy @ Mahall’s

October 3 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

October 4 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

October 6 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

October 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

October 9 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

October 10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

October 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

October 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

October 30 – Glasgow, UK – QMU

October 31 – Manchester, UK – Ritz

November 1 – Bristol, UK – SWX

November 3 – London, UK – Troxy

November 5 – Belfast, UK – Mandela Hall

November 6 – Dublin, Eire – National Stadium