Slowdive announce new album, share new single ‘Kisses’

Slowdive are back with a new single, and an upcoming album.
Today (June 20), the band have released a new single, ‘Kisses’. The track – which was first announced last week – is taken off their upcoming album, ‘Everything Is Alive’. The album, their fifth to date, is set for release on September 1 via Dead Oceans. You can pre-order a copy of ‘Everything Is Alive’ here.
Watch the music video for Slowdive’s ‘Kisses’ below.
Dedicated to Rachel Goswell’s mother and Simon Scott’s father, who both died in 2020, ‘Everything Is Alive’ will be a record that explores the theme of life and hope. Guitarist and singer Neil Halstead said via a press release: “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.”
Besides ‘Kisses’, ‘Everything Is Alive’ will include yet-to-be-released tracks like ‘Shanty’, ‘Alife’, ‘Skin In The Game’ and ‘The Slab’.
The tracklist for Slowdive’s ‘Everything Is Alive’ is:
- ‘Shanty’
- ‘Prayer Remembered’
- ‘Alife’
- ‘Andalucia Plays’
- ‘Kisses’
- ‘Skin In The Game’
- ‘Chained To A Cloud’
- ‘The Slab’
Besides announcing their upcoming album, Slowdive have today also announced a massive 2023 tour, which will see them perform across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and North America, including their first-ever show at Glastonbury this weekend.
The band were originally scheduled to tour Australia and New Zealand in April, but were forced to postpone the tour just hours before their first show was set to commence due to drummer Simon Scott sustaining a back injury. Those shows have now been rescheduled for July.
The rest of the tour will see Slowdive perform in Japan for Fuji Rock, Toronto, New York, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Dublin and more. Tickets to Slowdive’s UK and Ireland shows go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10am local time here. Tickets to their Australia and New Zealand tour can be purchased here. Tickets to their North America tour can be found here.
Slowdive’s 2023 tour dates are:
June 24 – Exeter, UK – Phoenix
June 25 – Glastonbury Festival, UK
July 17 – Perth, Aus – Astor Theatre
July 19 – Brisbane, Aus – Princess Theatre
July 21 – Sydney, Aus – Enmore Theatre
July 22 – Melbourne, Aus – Forum
July 23 – Adelaide, Aus – Hindley St Music Hall
July 26 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation
July 29 – Fuji Rock Festival, Japan
August 5 – Off Festival, Poland
August 11 – Ypsigrock Festival, Sicily
August 18 – Green Man Festival, Wales
September 23 – Toronto, ONT – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
September 25 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
September 27 – NYC, NY – Webster Hall
September 28 – NYC, NY – Webster Hall
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
September 30 – Washington, DC – 930 Club
October 2 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy @ Mahall’s
October 3 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
October 4 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
October 6 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
October 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
October 9 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
October 10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
October 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
October 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
October 30 – Glasgow, UK – QMU
October 31 – Manchester, UK – Ritz
November 1 – Bristol, UK – SWX
November 3 – London, UK – Troxy
November 5 – Belfast, UK – Mandela Hall
November 6 – Dublin, Eire – National Stadium