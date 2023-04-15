Slowdive have finished their new album

Slowdive have confirmed that they’ve finished their new album, which will be their first in over half a decade.

READ MORE: The 10 best shoegaze albums ever

At the start of 2022, the shoegaze icons confirmed that they were working on their first new album since 2017’s self-titled effort.

Now, the band’s Neil Halstead revealed that the new album is complete during a recent appearance on the SixPack podcast.

Advertisement

He said: “Some of the stuff I bought in was very electronic based, because that’s where I’m coming from sometimes. And then it will work its way back to being an indie, guitar thing. We end up meeting in a place where everyone is happy.”

Listen to the podcast episode below.

In 2014, the band announced they would be reforming to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, following the performance up with their first London show in 20 years.

Two years later, they announced they were working on a new album, the first since their 1995 record ‘Pygmalion’. Following a cryptic teaser video and single ‘Star Roving’, the band released their self-titled album in 2017, their first in 22 years.

Back in 2020, they shared a series of photos from in the studio, captioning them with the hashtag “#slowdivelp5”.

Advertisement

In 2021, members of Slowdive – alongside musicians from The Flaming Lips, The Soft Cavalry and Casket Girls – joined forces to form a new band, Beachy Head.

Beachy Head comprises Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell and Christian Savill, Flaming Lips drummer Matt Duckworth, Ryan Graveface (Casket Girls, Dreamend) and Steve Clarke (The Soft Cavalry). The group’s self-titled debut album was released in April of that year through Graveface’s eponymous record label.