Slowdive, Modeselektor and more join Wide Awake 2024 line-up

Slowdive, Modeselektor and more have been announced to play Wide Awake 2024.

The South London festival will return to Brockwell Park next year on May 25th. So far, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are set to headline, with Young Fathers, Squid, Alice Glass and C.O.F.F.I.N, The Babe Rainbow, The Dare, Crumb and more set to join the Australian band.

Now, a fresh wave of artists have been unveiled to join the lineup. Seminal shoegazers Slowdive have been revealed as the third headliner for the festival, with Berlin electronic duo Modeselektor joining them as sub-headliners.

Advertisement

Model/Actriz, Sevdaliza, INIKO, La Luz, OK Williams, The New Eves and HTRK have also been revealed to play the festival. They will join the likes of DJs Ben UFO and Helena Hauff, Decius, Etran De L’air, Eartheater, Upchuck, and YHWH Nailgun to play in London.

Tickets for the festival are available to purchase here.

Last year’s edition saw Caroline Polachek take to the stage as the headliner, a performance which NME labelled a “bold booking decision”, but “a commendable one that pays off in spades; she nails this huge milestone moment.”

She was joined by Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers and Erol Alkan for a four-star festival performance: “Though the festival’s “counterculture” credentials feel a little more dubious (the expensive, Brewdog-stocked bars, and various other big brand presences around the site hardly scream rebellion) it’s certainly true that Wide Awake succeeds in pulling together a completely unique bill that stands out in a very crowded field.”

In other Slowdive news, the band have announced a slate of UK/Europe dates for 2024. They will kick off in Amsterdam in January, visiting London’s Eventim Apollo on February 17 and finishing at Manchester Academy on February 27. Find all tickets here.

Advertisement

The band also released their new single ‘alife’, of which singer, lyricist and guitarist Neil Halstead said: “‘alife’ is one of the first tunes we finished for the record. Shawn Everett did a really nice job with the mix. We tried so many times to figure out a good mix by ourselves and couldn’t do it . . . it sort of had us beaten until Shawn stepped in.

“We decided if he could handle that one he could probably do the whole record. Our friend Jake Nelson did a really nice animation for this song; it takes some of the imagery from the artwork and digs a little deeper into that.”