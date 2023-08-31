Slowdive share new single ‘alife’ and announce 2024 UK and European tour

Slowdive have released new single ‘alife’ and announced a UK and European tour for 2024 – find all the details below and purchase tickets for the UK shows here.

The hazy new song is the final preview of the shoegaze band’s new album ‘Everything Is Alive’, which is out Friday (September 1) via Dead Oceans.

Alongside the single announcement, Slowdive have announced a new string of UK and European dates for January 2024, which will see them kick off the run at Paradiso in Amsterdam on January 16, 2024.

From there, they’ll perform shows in Paris, Oslo, Berlin, Munich and more, before starting their UK run at Dome, Brighton on February 14. Following stops in cities including Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow and more – along with a show at London’s Eventim Apollo on February 17 – they’ll wrap up at Manchester’s Academy on February 27.

We are also very pleased to announce our UK and European tour in 2024. For tickets and further information visit -> https://t.co/IRPFlDHjnH pic.twitter.com/UV1RBM6FW2 — Slowdive (@slowdiveband) August 30, 2023

Speaking about new single ‘alife’, singer, lyricist and guitarist Neil Halstead said: “‘alife’ is one of the first tunes we finished for the record. Shawn Everett did a really nice job with the mix. We tried so many times to figure out a good mix by ourselves and couldn’t do it . . . it sort of had us beaten until Shawn stepped in.

“We decided if he could handle that one he could probably do the whole record. Our friend Jake Nelson did a really nice animation for this song; it takes some of the imagery from the artwork and digs a little deeper into that.”

Slowdive announced their new album with the single ‘Kisses’ back in June alongside news of a massive tour of Ireland, the UK and North America.

Dedicated to singer Rachel Goswell’s mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father, who both died in 2020, ‘Everything Is Alive’ will be a record that explores the theme of life and hope.

Neil Halstead shared in a press statement: “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.”

Check out the full schedule of shows for 2023 and 2024 below. Tickets for UK shows go on sale Wednesday, September 16 at 10 BST and you can purchase them here. Ticket sale details for the European dates are currently TBA. You can also purchase tickets to US shows here.

Slowdive’s 2023/2024 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre [SOLD OUT]

25 – Boston, MA, Citizens House of Blues Boston [SOLD OUT]

27 – New York, NY, Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]

28 – New York, NY, Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]

29 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer [SOLD OUT]

30 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

OCTOBER

2 – Cleveland, OH, The Roxy @ Mahall’s [SOLD OUT]

3 – Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre [SOLD OUT]

4 – St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre

6 – Denver, CO, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

7 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union

9 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

10 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo [SOLD OUT]

12 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield [SOLD OUT]

14 – Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether [SOLD OUT]

15 – Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether [SOLD OUT]

16 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

30 – Glasgow, UK, QMU [SOLD OUT]

31 – Manchester, UK, Ritz [SOLD OUT]

NOVEMBER

1 – Bristol, UK, SWX [SOLD OUT]

3 – London, UK, Troxy [SOLD OUT]

5 – Belfast, UK, Mandela Hall

6 – Dublin, IR, National Stadium

25-26 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound

DECEMBER

4 – Santiago, CL, Teatro Coliseo

7 – Asunción, PY, Primavera Sound

9-10 – Bogotá, CO, Primavera Sound

2024

JANUARY

16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso

17 – Paris, France, La Cigale

18 – Cologne, Germany, Live Music Hall

20 – Hamburg, Germany, Grosse Freiheit 36

21 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

22 – Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene

23 – Stockholm, Sweden, Munchenbryggeriet

25 – Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

27 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

28 – Prague, Czech Rupublic, Divaldo Archa

29 – Munich, Germany Muffathalle

FEBRUARY

16 – Brighton, UK, Brighton Dome

17 – London, UK, Eventim Apollo

18 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute Birmingham

19 – Norwich, UK, LCR UEA

21 – Liverpool, UK, O2 Academy Liverpool

22 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK, NX

23 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowland Ballroom

24 – Edinburgh, UK, Liquid Rooms

26 – Cardiff, UK, Cardiff University Great Hall

27 – Manchester, UK, Manchester Academy

At the start of 2022, the Slowdive confirmed that they were working on their first new album since 2017’s self-titled effort.

Back in April, the band confirmed that they’d finished their new album, which will be their first in over half a decade.