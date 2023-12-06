Slowdive plot 2024 North America tour

Slowdive have announced a US tour scheduled for Spring 2024 – see the full list of dates below.

The shoegaze veterans made the announcement over X today (December 6). The US spring leg of their 2024 tour engagements will commence in Ventura, California on April 25, continuing through the remainder of April and May in cities including Phoenix, Arizona, Kansas City, Missouri, and Dallas, Texas, before concluding in Asheville, North Carolina on May 18.

We're incredibly excited to return to the USA next April and May! Our special guests once again will be the amazing Drab Majesty. Tickets on sale Friday December 8th at 10am local time -> https://t.co/uyId7jLefP#slowdive #everythingisalive pic.twitter.com/g7sqSYzOwT — Slowdive (@slowdiveband) December 5, 2023

Live Nation presale tickets for Slowdive’s US dates are currently available, and can be purchased using the access code “CREW”, while general ticket sales will go live on Friday, December 8 at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster.

Slowdive’s spring tour dates follow their announcement of tour dates across the UK and Europe over the winter, which begins in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on January 16, and concludes in Manchester’s Manchester Academy on February 27.

In September, the band released ‘Everything Is Alive’, their first album in six years, following their 2017 self-titled album. The eight track album was dedicated to vocalist Rachel Goswell’s mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father, who passed in 2020. In a press release, vocalist and guitarist Neil Halstead commented on the album’s tone, stating: “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.”

The album was previewed with two singles, namely ‘Kisses’ and ‘Alife’. On the latter track, Halstead praised collaborator Shawn Everett’s mixing contributions. “Shawn Everett did a really nice job with the mix,” he said. “We tried so many times to figure out a good mix by ourselves and couldn’t do it . . . it sort of had us beaten until Shawn stepped in.”

Slowdive have spent the latter half of 2023 touring the US, the UK and Europe extensively to promote ‘Everything Is Alive’. Recently, they have been announced to perform at heavy music festival Sick New World, alongside System Of A Down, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains, and more. They have also been added to the line-up for South London’s Wide Awake festival next year, where they will perform alongside the likes of King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard, Young Fathers, Squid, Modeselektor, and more.

Slowdive’s US tour dates in Spring 2024 are:

APRIL

25 – Ventura, California – The Majestic Ventura Theater

26 – Pomona, California – The Fox Theater Pomona

27 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Sick New World Festival

28 – Phoenix, Arizona – The Van Buren

30 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – The Historic El Rey Theater

MAY

01 – Denver, Colorado – Levitt Pavilion Denver

03 – Kansas City, Missouri – The Truman

04 – St. Louis, Missouri – The Pageant

05 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07 – Louisville, Kentucky – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

08 – Pelham, Tennessee – The Caverns

10 – Dallas, Texas – Longhorn Ballroom

11 – Houston, Texas – White Oak Music Hall

12 – Austin, Texas – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

14 – New Orleans, Louisiana – The Civic Theatre

16 – Birmingham, Alabama – Avondale Brewing Company

17 – Atlanta, Georgia – The Eastern

18 – Asheville, North Carolina – Rabbit Rabbit