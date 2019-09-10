Listen to Slowthai and Denzel Curry’s new collaborative track ‘Psycho’

The pair performed the song together over the summer

Slowthai and US rapper Denzel Curry have released their collaborative single ‘Psycho’ after performing it together live at Glastonbury 2019.

The rising Northampton artist, who released his debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain‘ in May, made his Worthy Farm debut in June with an energetic set on Glasto’s West Holts Stage. He had previously caught Curry’s late-night show at the festival’s Shangri-La area.

At the end of Slowthai’s show, Curry was brought out to perform on an unreleased song. Posting a VHS-style video of the team-up the following day, the Florida rapper described the moment as “madness”.

Slowthai has today (September 10) shared the studio version of ‘Psycho’, confirming that its official video will arrive this Friday (September 13).

“Psycho out now you scumbags,” he tweeted in capitals along with a number of knife emojis. “It’s only right we hit em with the spirit bomb.” See that post along with a stream of the track above.

Denzel Curry released his fourth studio album ‘ZUU’ back in May. In a four-star review, NME said that Curry had “created a musical representation of his upbringing in the Sunshine state, evoking its intricate culture.”

Meanwhile, Slowthai is set to hit the road with Brockhampton in November for the group’s North American tour. He previously pulled out of Liam Gallagher’s upcoming shows, which take place across the UK that same month.

Slowthai is currently out on his own North American headline tour, which began last week in Los Angeles. The stint is due to wrap up this coming Saturday (September 14) at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg venue.