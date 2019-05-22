Oh boy!

slowthai is going on a five-date tour of the UK this autumn, with tickets priced at £5 each.

The Northampton rapper, who released his debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ last week, will play a handful of dates to promote his record as part of his ‘Bet Ya A £5er’ tour.

It follows this month’s 99p tour, which saw the MC play small venues including South Shields’ Trimmers Arms in the north east of England.

His ‘Bet Ya A £5er’ kicks off in Newcastle in November and wraps up a few days later with his biggest show to date at the 02 Academy Brixton.

slowthai live dates:

NOVEMBER

13 – Newcastle University, Newcastle

14 – SWG, Glasgow

16 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

17 – Bristol O2 Academy, Bristol

18 – Brixton O2 Academy, London

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, May 24 at 10am. Pre-sale tickets are available now here.

In a four-star review of his album, NME’s Natty Kasambala wrote: “The Northampton rapper’s unique debut album is authentic and honest in all its garish glory, an indication of the sprawling possible paths for his career to grow into.”

In other news, slowthai recently covered the Portishead track ‘Glory Box’ as part of a live session for BBC Radio 1.