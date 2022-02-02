Slowthai announces Coachella sideshows for North American tour

Slowthai will return to North America later this year for a run of headlining shows in the leadup to his performances at Coachella 2022.

The tour, announced earlier this week (January 31), will commence in early April with a performance at New York’s Webster Hall. The rapper will spend most of the month on tour throughout the continent, which will include sets across both weekends of Coachella alongside the likes of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West.

Slowthai was performing in the US as recently as last month, where he performed a last-minute show at Brooklyn venue Baby’s All Right. Tickets were $1 each, and he was joined on stage during the show by Lil Yachty. The rapper was also in New York back in October, where he joined James Blake for a performance of ‘Funeral’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale this Friday (February 4), with all tickets going live at 10am local time for each city.

Slowthai released his second studio album ‘Tyron’ in February 2021. The album went to number-one on the UK charts, with the rapper dedicating the position to “anyone in a dark place”.

View the dates for Slowthai’s tour below.

Slowthai’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

APRIL

8 – New York, Webster Hall

9 – Chicago, Metro

10 – Denver, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

14 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

15 – Indio, Coachella Festival

21 – San Francisco, Regency Ballroom

22 – Indio, Coachella Festival

27 – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall

30 – Boston, Royale