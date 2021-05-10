Slowthai announces his new one-day festival, Happyland

Slowthai has announced details of his new one-day festival, Happyland.

The event, billed in full as ‘Happyland – The Happiest Place in the Universe’ where “the policy is simple: No Smile, No Entry”, is set to take place at Northampton Cricket Ground on September 25.

Happyland’s line-up has been curated by Slowthai himself, with each act “representing a different facet of the UK music scene in 2021”.

Slowthai will headline the inaugural edition of Happyland, with sets from IDLES, Beabadoobee, Easy Life, Greentea Peng, Shygirl and Pa Salieu promised.

In a statement about the festival, Slowthai said: “Happyland with happy folk. The place where we can laugh and joke. The place you can be yourself without judgment, expectations and impressions of someone else. The space from the shackles of the everyday. The mountain where we climb to run away.

“Imagine what you’ve never had when you come to Happyland – you will never be sad.”

Tickets for Happyland 2021 will go on sale on Friday (May 14) – you can find out more information here.

Slowthai will head out on tour in the UK and Ireland in March 2022 in support of his recent solo album ‘TYRON’, which hit number one in the UK back in February.

Last month Slowthai covered The Verve‘s classic single ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ for a live session on BBC Radio 1.