Slowthai announces his second album is finished

Slowthai has revealed that his second album is finished – see the rapper’s announcement below.

The rapper took to social media this evening (November 9) to share that he has completed the follow-up to his debut album, 2019’s ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

“ALBUM 2 DONE,” he tweeted, sharing a TikTok clip of himself dancing to Paul Johnson’s famous house track ‘Get Get Down’.

Slowthai’s announcement follows the release of the songs ‘Enemy’, ‘Magic’, ‘BB (BODYBAG)’ and ‘Feel Away’, which were all released this year.

On ‘Feel Away’, Slowthai teams up with James Blake and Mount Kimbie for a track that the Northampton rapper dedicated to his baby brother, Michael John.

“today is the anniversary of my baby brother passing,” Slowthai said in a social media post. “this is one of the biggest days of the year for me and my family, and with my whole heart I can say I’ve never missed anyone as much as I miss him, I know you’re looking down on us everyday with your smile.”

He continued: “i’m doing in everything in my power to live for him and also make him proud… tomorrow i’m dropping a song featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie called ‘feel away’ and i’m dedicating it to my little brother Michael John.”

Meanwhile, Slowthai has spoken out against ‘cancel culture’ in a new interview, saying that he “just can’t understand why anyone would wanna make people feel them ways”.

The rapper was speaking to Vice for a new profile which covers his upcoming new album, his experience of lockdown and his self-described “shameful” behaviour at the NME Awards 2020.