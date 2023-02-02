Slowthai announces intimate UK pub tour with £1 tickets

Slowthai has shared details of an intimate UK pub tour, with tickets available for £1.

The rapper and singer, who recently announced his third album ‘UGLY’ and shared its first single ‘Selfish’, has today (February 2) confirmed the dates for his ‘Best Night Of Your Life’ pub tour.

Slowthai’s six-date run will kick off on February 28 at the Independent pub in Sunderland and will wrap at The Black Prince in Northampton on March 3.

Tickets go on general sale on February 15 at 10am GMT here. A pre-sale begins on February 13 at 10am GMT.

Slowthai’s first headline shows in a year are in partnership with Jägermeister, which has helped the soloist keep tickets at £1. In 2019, Slowthai put on a budget-friendly ’99p tour’ in the UK and also ran a £5 ticketed tour in the same year.

Slowthai’s ‘Best Night Of Your Life’ pub tour dates 2023:

FEBRUARY

23 – Sunderland, Independent

24 – Blackpool, Bootleg Social

25 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

MARCH

01 – London, The George Tavern

02 – Bath, Moles Club

03 – Northampton, The Black Prince

Slowthai said in a statement: “I make music for myself but I wouldn’t be where I am without my fans. It’s important to me that people can have access to me and my music so I wanted to go to some new places and play this album first. Times are tough for a lot of people and working with Jägermeister has helped me keep tickets to only a quid.”

Meanwhile, Slowthai – real name Tyron Frampton – has revealed that his forthcoming album (out March 3) explores his early love of “emotional” rock music. His third effort is the follow-up to 2021’s ‘TYRON’, and is said to hear him incorporate more singing.

News of Slowthai’s album follows a one-off single release last November, ‘I Know Nothing’.