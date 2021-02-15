Slowthai announces intimate UK tour and shares video for new single ‘VEX’

Slowthai has shared details of an intimate UK tour and the music video for his latest single ‘VEX’.

The rapper, who released his new album ‘TYRON’ on Friday (February 12), will head out on the road to small venues in Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Oxford, Southampton and London in August and September for the ‘Something To Look Forward To’ tour.

“I miss you all so much and we need something to look forward to so I’m taking it back to the smaller venues that need our support more than ever,” Slowthai said in a statement. “LOVE YOU CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU IN THOSE SWEATY BOX ROOMS LET’S GET IT.”

Fans can be added to the priority queue for Thursday’s (February 18) pre-sale by buying one of Slowthai’s records in any format. Existing album orders are already eligible for the priority queue – more details here. Tickets go on general sale on Friday (February 19).

Slowthai ‘Something To Look Forward To’ tour 2021:

AUGUST

Tuesday 31 – G2, Glasgow

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 1 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Thursday 2 – The Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

Tuesday 7 – The Bullingdon, Oxford

Wednesday 8 – The Joiners, Southampton

Thursday 9 – Underworld, London

Meanwhile, Slowthai continues the horror movie themes explored in his recent Skepta collaboration ‘CANCELLED‘ by serving up questionable “beef” burgers in the music video for ‘VEX’.

In a five-star review of ‘TYRON‘, NME‘s Jordan Bassett wrote: “The Northampton rapper’s second album sees him reckon with childhood, adulthood, shame, defiance and regret.

“The record is in form and content an ode to complexity and nuance, a portrait of an inner psyche swollen with defiance, but also prone to shrink with self-doubt.”