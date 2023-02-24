Slowthai announces ‘UGLY’ UK and European tour

Slowthai has announced the UK and European legs of his ‘UGLY’ 2023 world tour – see the dates below and buy tickets here.

The Northampton rapper’s forthcoming third album, also titled ‘UGLY’, is due out on March 3 via Method Records. So far, it’s been previewed by the singles ‘I Know Nothing’, ‘Selfish’ and ‘Feel Good’.

This September, he will bring the new album on his biggest UK and European tour to date, featuring a full band for the first time and support slots from Nia Archives and Sainté.

The dates begin in Glasgow at the Barrowland Ballroom on September 20, before other UK dates in Manchester, Birmingham and at London’s Alexandra Palace.

He’ll then head to the continent for gigs in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and Brussels.

Tickets for the ‘UGLY’ UK and European tour will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10am GMT. You’ll be able to get your tickets here.

Prior to the upcoming tour, Slowthai is currently beginning an intimate UK pub tour, to which he sold tickets for just £1. In 2019, Slowthai put on a budget-friendly ’99p tour’ in the UK and also ran a £5 ticketed tour in the same year.

See the full list of upcoming dates – with new shows in bold – below.

FEBRUARY 2023

24 – Blackpool, Bootleg Social

25 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

MARCH 2023

1 – London, The George Tavern

2 – Bath, Moles Club

3 – Northampton, The Black Prince

SEPTEMBER 2023

20 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

21 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 – London, Alexandra Palace

23 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

27 – Paris, Elysee Montmarte

28 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

29 – Berlin, Metropol

30 – Brussels, AB

Speaking about his new album in a press statement, Slowthai said: “People see you as a character. They don’t actually know who you are. You’re stereotyped as the nutter who gets in his boxers. I was doing that to show that you should be free at shows and enjoy yourself but you choose to see me as an idiot.

It doesn’t matter what or who people think you are, you’ve just got to stay true and respect yourself. I have ‘UGLY’ tattooed on my face because it’s a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person.”