Slowthai and A$AP Rocky reveal hectic video for ‘MAZZA’

Slowthai and A$AP Rocky have shared the video for ‘MAZZA’, the latest single taken from the former’s forthcoming album ‘TYRON’, out on February 5.

The clip, which you can see below, finds both of the MCs in a strange, constantly-warping hotel, their faces frequently distorted by filters.

Reviewing the single upon its arrival earlier this week, NME‘s Jordan Bassett said: “On the whole, the steely and focused ‘MAZZA’ is less ‘new year, new me’ and more ‘new year, old me’. And for anyone who’s ever made a crap decision or lost sight of themselves, that’s a powerful thing.”

As well as being friends, Rocky is Slowthai’s label boss in the US – ‘TYRON’’s Stateside release will be on the New York rapper’s label AWGE.

The record is also set to feature collaborations with Skepta, Dominic Fike, James Blake and more. Slowthai previously shared the track ‘NHS’ from it last year when announcing the album.

Earlier this week, Slowthai shared a note with his fans confirming that his second album would be released as planned on February 5, despite the new national lockdown in the UK hampering his promotional plans.