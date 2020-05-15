Slowthai has released ‘BB (BODYBAG)’, his third single release this week.

The track, which arrived last night (May 14), is produced by Dom Maker and samples James Blake.

You can listen to ‘BB (BODYBAG)’ below.

‘BB (BODYBAG)’ follows on from Slowthai’s Kenny Beats collaboration ‘MAGIC’, which came out on Wednesday (May 13).

Slowthai released his first solo music of 2020 on Sunday (May 10) when he shared ‘ENEMY’. The track samples remarks made by The 1975 frontman Matty Healy while the band were performing at the NME Awards 2020, where he said: “Everyone, send your thoughts to Slowthai. Fuck knows where he is, but god bless the boy.”

Healy’s comments came in the aftermath of Slowthai’s heavily-criticised behaviour at the Awards, which centred on an interaction between the rapper and co-host Katherine Ryan which escalated to what the rapper later called “a point of shameful actions on my part” in an apology to Ryan.

He subsequently left the ceremony early after a separate altercation with an audience member who accused him of misogyny while accepting the fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award.

Slowthai made his first on-stage appearance following the Awards during Mura Masa’s show at Alexandra Palace in London, with the duo performing ‘Doorman’ and ‘Deal Wiv It’.