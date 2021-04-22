Slowthai, Bicep and Honey Dijon lead first acts for Forum Birmingham opening

The likes of Slowthai, Bicep and Honey Dijon have all been announced for the re-opening of the newly renovated Forum Birmingham.

The city centre venue, located at 52-54 Dale End, has previously operated under the names of The Ballroom, the Hummingbird and the Carling Academy Birmingham. The likes of Nirvana, Arctic Monkeys and the late Amy Winehouse have all performed at the venue in the past.

Now, it’s been confirmed that all three acts will lead the charge when the venue opens its doors once more this summer. Honey Dijon will play on September 25, while Bicep will play at the tail end of the year on December 3.

Advertisement

Slowthai, meanwhile, will lead the acts for 2022 when he stops off at the venue on March 26.

You can check out the full opening season below.

AUGUST 2021

6 – Forum Birmingham Opening Night, with free opening night tickets offered to the first 2000 customers who purchase tickets to Forum Birmingham events. 1000 free tickets will be donated to local NHS staff and key workers.)

SEPTEMBER 2021

Advertisement

10 – &Friends at Space 54: TNQ pres. Lenzman, Fox, SATL & Blindside 11th – Foliée with special guests

24 – &Friends Barely Legal w/ Anastasia Kristensen

25 – Honey Dijon, Palms Trax, HAAi & Disco Pussy

OCTOBER 2021

1 – &Friends at Space 54: Theo Kottis w/ Secretsundaze

9 – Foreverland with special guests

16 – Kerri Chandler, Folamour, Mafalda, Disco Pussy plus special guests TBA. 22nd – &Friends at Space 54: Saoirse w/ Shanti Celeste

30 – Festival Of The Dead Halloween Special

NOVEMBER 2021

5 – DJ Mag Presents w/ special guests.

13 – Andy C – 3 Hour Set, DJ Hazard, Turno, Harriet Jaxxon

19 – &Friends at Space 54: Oneman w/ Tim Reaper plus special guests TBA

20 – David Rodigan MBE, Trojan Sound System w/ Dawn Penn live & Dennis Alcapone, Daddy G (Massive Attack) w/ Solo Banton, Mad Professor live, Channel One, Benny Page, Ed Solo, Jessi G

26 – &Friends at Space 54: Erol To The Rhythm – Erol Alkan All Night Long

DECEMBER 2021

3 – Bicep – Live

10 – 24 Hour Garage Girls w/ Champion, Soulecta, Oppidan

11 – Skream, Gerd Janson, DJ Boring, Bradley Zero, TSHA, Sally C, Fall Forward. 27th – Foliée with special guests

31 – NYE – Very special guests TBA

Upgrades to the Birmingham building include the restoration of the original woven wooden sprung dance floor, a new sound system and “cutting-edge visuals” provided by DMX Productions, the production team behind stages at Glastonbury and Global Gathering festival.

“Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, a quarter of a million people in the West Midlands worked in the culture, media and night-time industries, and the relaunch of this historic venue in Birmingham will help to refuel this damaged part of our local economy,” Global Venues’ Billy Chauhan said in a statement.

“We’re also extremely passionate about preserving Birmingham’s musical heritage, and our work culminates with Forum Birmingham.”