Slowthai has cancelled his support slot on Liam Gallagher‘s forthcoming UK arena tour.

Gallagher made the announcement on Twitter this morning (August 23), writing: “Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city, all you street people with an ear fo the action. Slowthai has pulled out of the UK tour. Gutted.”

But Gallagher emphasised he hadn’t fallen out with the rapper, adding: “I still love ya, homeboy. Good luck in the USA. LG x.”

NME has approached Slowthai’s camp asking for a reason for the cancellation.

In response to a fan’s query Gallagher confirmed a replacement for Slowthai is imminent, saying: “New support will be announced soon.”

The tour runs for 12 dates throughout November, climaxing with shows at London’s O2. Full dates are below.

Liam Gallagher’s tour dates are:

November 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 12: Birmingham Arena

November 14: Aberdeen P&J Live

November 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 18: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

November 20: Manchester Arena

November 21: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 24: Dublin 3 Arena

November 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 28-29: London O2 Arena

Gallagher had previously admitted he was reluctant to have fellow indie musicians support him on tour as they didn’t excite him. He told Beats 1: “I’ve seen Slowthai on Soccer AM and he had a bit of a Johnny Rotten vibe about him. It’s alright having a load of guitar bands on there, but it does get a bit…”

He added he’d also been interested in having Fat White Family support him, but hinted they weren’t into the idea. Gallagher said: “I was thinking of taking them on tour, but I don’t think Fat White Family… They’re still into being an underground… They don’t want the showbiz, man. They’re not after showbiz.”

The Slowthai announcement comes as Gallagher prepares to release his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ on September 20. Earlier this week, the album’s fourth single ‘One Of Us’ was released. Its video has been teased, which is written and directed by the team behind Peaky Blinders.

‘One Of Us’ follows previous singles ‘Shockwave’, ‘Once’ and ‘The River’.

Slowthai plays at Reading And Leeds Festival this weekend, following it with a US tour in September in support of his album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’. You can see stage times for Reading And Leeds here.

The Northampton rapper also guests on Brockhampton’s new album ‘Ginger’, featuring on the song ‘Heaven Belongs To You’. He’s on the 12-act shortlist of next month’s Mercury Prize.