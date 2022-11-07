Slowthai confirms third album is complete

Slowthai has confirmed via his social media that his third album is complete.

The rapper, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram that shows him pulling a face next to a mirror and a profile constructed out of hair. The accompanying caption reads: “album 3 done . ugly”.

Slowthai released his second studio album ‘Tyron’ in February 2021. The album went to Number One in the UK charts, with the rapper dedicating the position to “anyone in a dark place”.

Although unconfirmed, fans have been speculating for some time now that the title of his third album is ‘Ugly’ – as noted in the caption – with music expected to be released imminently.

In September Mount Kimbie announced a new double album and shared two new double A-side singles, with one featuring Slowthai.

Among the collection are the tracks ‘In Your Eyes’ (feat. Slowthai and Danny Brown), ‘A Deities Encore’ (feat. Liv.e), ‘Q’ and ‘Quartz’.

Mount Kimbie’s new record, which follows 2017’s ‘Love What Survives’, comprises two solo albums: one from each of the electronic duo (real names Kai Campos and Dom Maker).

Slowthai previously collaborated with Mount Kimbie on his 2020 track ‘Feel Away’, which also featured James Blake. The Northampton rapper’s single ‘BB (BODYBAG)’ was also produced by Maker.

Earlier this year Slowthai featured on Denzel Curry‘s single ‘Zatoichi’.

The song was the second release from Curry’s fifth studio album ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’, which Curry announced with a teaser video, revealing that the record would feature contributions from T-Pain, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, Thundercat, Robert Glasper and more.