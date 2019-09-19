Slowthai, Fredo, Mike Skinner and more to play special Warehouse Project show

The notorious Warehouse Project will host the one-off this December

Slowthai, Fredo, Mike Skinner and more are set to play a Manchester show as part of the Warehouse Project series this December.

The series kicks off at its new home of the Mayfield Depot tomorrow night (September 20) with a rare show from Aphex Twin.

The new show will take place at the Depot on December 7, with tickets at just £20.

Alongside Slowthai and more will be Flohio, Casisdead, Kojey Radical, Bakar and plenty more.

Also playing this year’s Warehouse Project are the likes of Fatboy Slim, Four Tet, Mura Masa and Annie Mac.

Following these gigs, both Skepta and Flume will play the series in November, before it concludes with shows on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Line-ups for the pair of shows are still TBC.

Slowthai is nominated for tonight’s Mercury Prize for his debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Natty Kasambala said: “The Northampton rapper’s unique debut album is authentic and honest in all its garish glory, an indication of the sprawling possible paths for his career to grow into.”

Tickets for the new show are priced at £20 and on sale now.