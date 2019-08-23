From the boyband’s album, ‘Ginger’, out now

Brockhampton’s new album, ‘Ginger’, has dropped today – and on the song ‘Heaven Belongs To You’ is surprise guest Slowthai.

The boyband have taken a leaf out of Vince Staples’ and Travis Scott’s books and omitted all featured artists from the album’s information on streaming services. But Tyron Frampton’s voice is instantly recognisable on the fourth track of ‘Ginger’ – and his name is also included on the song’s writing credits.

Slowthai gets the entire 90-second runtime of ‘Heaven Belongs To You’ to himself, opening the track with ominous bars: “I mask myself in discontent / Hoping you can only repent these things / It smells like ginger.” Towards the end of the song, he sneers, “Fuck God, I’mma throw backwards / Backwards, I don’t smoke Backwoods / What you saying, why you praying for forgiveness? / When you wanna get money, get them riches.” Hear the song here.

The Mercury-nominated rapper from Northampton is not the only featured guest on ‘Ginger’; singer-songwriter Deb Never appears on previously released album opener ‘No Halo’. Other teaser tracks Brockhampton released before the record dropped were ‘I Been Born Again’, ‘If You Pray Right’ and ‘Boy Bye’. All four previously released tracks arrived with music videos directed by Spencer Ford.

‘Ginger’ is Brockhampton’s second album for RCA Records and their fifth studio album overall. It comes four months after the release of Kevin Abstract’s second solo album, ‘Arizona Baby’. Stream the record in its entirety here.