Slowthai on how he was “heartbroken” to pull out of Liam Gallagher tour

"I didn't want it to be like I was messing everything up, but I gotta think of the grand scheme of things"

Slowthai has spoken of his “heartbreaking” decision to pull out of his upcoming support slot on Liam Gallagher‘s Autumn tour.

The controversial Mercury-nominated rapper was due to join the former Oasis frontman on his solo November arena gigs. However, it later emerged that he had opted out of the shows to instead join Brockhampton on the road in the US.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to meet Liam, so it was heartbreaking to do that,” Slowthai has told Q in a new interview. “I didn’t want it to be like I was messing everything up, but I gotta think of the grand scheme of things… it made a lot of sense.”

Gallagher harboured no ill will towards Slowthai, wishing him all the best on his other endeavours.

“Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city,” he wrote on Twitter, “all you street people with an ear for the action – Slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour. Gutted. I still love ya homeboy. Good luck in the USA LG .”

Praising the rapper as a potential support act earlier this year, Gallagher said: “I’ve seen Slowthai on Soccer AM and he had a bit of a Johnny Rotten vibe about him. It’s alright having a load of guitar bands on there, but it does get a bit…”

This comes after Slowthai made headlines last week by waving a model of Boris Johnson’s decapitated head while performing at the Mercury Prize.

“Fuck Boris Johnson, fuck everything, and there’s nothing great about Britain,” he shouted, after performing ‘Doorman’ from acclaimed debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

“Last night I held a mirror up to this country and some people don’t like its reflection,” Slowthai wrote on Twitter, explaining his actions. “Yet this is exactly where we’re being taken, cut off and at all costs. The people in power who are trying to isolate and divide us aren’t the ones who will feel its effects the hardest.”

“They’re not the ones queueing at the food banks, not the ones navigating Universal Credit and not the ones having to deal with systematic oppression and hate crimes at the hands of privileged politicians who say what they want without fear and consequence.”

He added: “We as a people are not being looked after and our best interests are not being served by those in government – this is their job and they’re not doing it well enough.”