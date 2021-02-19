Slowthai hits Number One with ‘TYRON’, dedicating the win to “anyone in a dark place”

Slowthai‘s second album ‘TYRON’ has knocked Foo Fighters from the top of the UK albums chart, debuting at Number One. The album had previously been leading in the mid-week charts.

Accepting his award from The Offical Charts Company, Slowthai recounted the period of depression that preceded ‘TYRON”s creation. “When I made this album it was one of the darkest points of my life,” he said.

“I was heavily depressed, I had thoughts of suicide. To be honest this album and everyone that took part, and all you guys helped me out, boosted me up and lifted me.

“So I want to dedicate this award or this position or whatever you wanna call it, to anyone who’s in a dark place, anyone who’s been there along the journey.”

He also dedicated his win to his home town of Northampton. “I’ve always carried you on my back – I wouldn’t be me without you,” he said.

“This award means rehabilitation, revitalisation, to good will, health, and a brighter future.”

After hitting Number One for the fifth time in their career last week with ‘Medicine At Midnight’, Foo Fighters remained in the charts at Number Two. The only other new entry in the top five was Pale Waves‘ latest LP ‘Who Am I‘ which hit Number Three.

In the singles chart, Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Driver’s License’ remained at Number One for the sixth straight week, holding off Lil TJay and 6LACK‘s ‘Call My Phone’ by just 1,700 sales.

Earlier today, meanwhile, Slowthai shared a cover of Elliott Smith’s ‘Needle in the Hay’.

A largely faithful take on the 1995 track, the cover sees the rapper ditching his typically explosive delivery to instead offer a stripped-back vocal – in keeping with the spirit of Smith’s original.