Slowthai to join Brockhampton on tour after withdrawing from Liam Gallagher support slot

His new song with the rap group, ‘Heaven Belongs to You’, also got the video treatment

Last week, Slowthai announced that he wouldn’t be opening for Liam Gallagher on tour after all – because he’ll be joining Brockhampton on the road instead.

The Northampton rapper will accompany Brockhampton on their fourth North American tour in support of their new album, ‘Ginger’. Named the Heaven Belongs To You Tour, after Slowthai’s song on the album, it begins October 26 in Vancouver, BC and will wind up December 13 in Los Angeles. Slowthai will join the tour on November 1 in Phoenix. Tickets for all dates on the Heaven Belongs to You tour go on sale Thursday (August 29) at 10am local times here.

Liam Gallagher’s tour runs concurrently for 12 dates in November. Despite the cancellation, there don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Gallager and Slowthai. “I still love ya homeboy,” the Oasis man tweeted. “Good luck in the USA.”

The tour announcement dropped the same day as a video for ‘Heaven Belongs to You’. Unlike previously released videos for ‘No Halo’, ‘I Been Born Again’, ‘If You Pray Right’ and ‘Boy Bye’, which were directed by Spencer Ford, this one was helmed by Brockhampton frontman Kevin Abstract.

The short clip focuses on Slowthai who raps as he cradles a notebook, members of the boyband assembling wordlessly behind him. The claustrophobic frame of the camera soon broadens to show a grinning Slowthai and six Brockhampton members – including Abstract – standing in a sparse hallway. Watch it below:

‘Ginger’ is Brockhampton’s fifth album, and though “short on potential hits, [it] sees them move past the intense, dogged emotion of predecessor ‘Iridescence’, proving they’re built for distance”, NME wrote in its four-star review of the record.