Slowthai joined Mura Masa during the latter’s Reading set yesterday evening (August 24).

The Northampton rapper joined Mura Masa to perform the song ‘Doorman’, which you can watch footage of below.

Mura Masa – real name Alex Crossan – produced the song for Slowthai and it featured on the rapper’s debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

During the set, Mura Masa also performed ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again’, his recent collaboration with US pop star Clairo.

The British producer was headlining the BBC Radio 1 stage on Saturday night and will travel to Leeds today to close the festival.

Earlier in the day, Slowthai also performed on the stage for his first ever appearance at the festival, which NME called a “blur of ampheta-rap sloganeering and underworld anger.”

