Slowthai leads Pale Waves in race for UK number one album

Slowthai currently leads Pale Waves in the race for this week’s number one album in the UK.

The artists both released their second albums last Friday (February 12), with the Northampton rapper sharing ‘TYRON’ and the Manchester indie-pop band releasing ‘Who Am I?’.

In the midweek chart update from the Official Charts Company, Slowthai is revealed to be over 4,000 sales ahead of second placed Pale Waves, and is currently both the most streamed and physically purchased album of the week.

Elsewhere in the top five, Foo Fighters‘ new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, last week’s chart-topper, currently sits third, with The Pretty Reckless in at four with ‘Death by Rock and Roll’ and David Bowie‘s new live album ‘Look At The Moon!’ at five.

In a five-star review of Slowthai’s ‘TYRON’, NME wrote: “The Northampton rapper’s second album sees him reckon with childhood, adulthood, shame, defiance and regret.

“The record is in form and content an ode to complexity and nuance, a portrait of an inner psyche swollen with defiance, but also prone to shrink with self-doubt.”

Of Pale Waves’ ‘Who Am I?’, meanwhile, NME said: “There have been plenty of albums borne out of the pandemic (Taylor Swift‘s ‘Folklore’ era) and some whose recording wrapped up before it all went to pot (Dua Lipa‘s ‘Future Nostalgia’), but few bridge the gap between the old and new world quite like ‘Who Am I?’.

“The band capture their optimism of a new life worth living, but never shy away laying bare the challenges of doing so in times like these.”

Watch NME‘s track-by-track guide to Pale Waves’ new album with frontman Heather Baron-Gracie above.