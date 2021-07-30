Slowthai, Little Simz, Ghetts and more to play Bristol’s Love Saves The Day

The lineup for Bristol’s Love Saves The Day festival has been revealed – see the full schedule below.

Among the acts playing the festival, which is moving to a new location on Clifton Downs across the weekend of September 4-5, are Slowthai, Little Simz, Ghetts, Pa Salieu, Mahalia and more.

Discussing the festival’s 2021 edition, co-founder Dave Harvey said: “It feels pretty surreal to be gearing up to finally get back in a field after the crippling uncertainty of the last 18 months.

“We are beyond excited to get back to what we love doing best with a really exciting line up, focussed on the wealth of amazing UK talent (for obvious reasons), with a heavy Bristol focus this year, which is something we only want to develop further. The line-up really shows the wealth of talent the country’s got to offer right now.”

See the full Love Saves The Day 2021 lineup below. Tickets are sold out but resale options are available here.

795 days since we last danced together – but we're now finally pleased to unveil our 2021 line-up 💖 Joining us at our new 1-off location for 2021 up on The Downs, we've pulled together some of our favourite national & local talent. pic.twitter.com/NOaRLBFMOU — Love Saves The Day (@LSTDBristol) July 30, 2021

Since England dropped all its coronavirus restrictions on July 19, a number of festivals have taken place across the country, including Latitude last weekend. Reviewing Latitude 2021, NME said: “This year, the Latitude audience feels more committed than ever when it comes to drawing every last drop of fun out of the weekend.”

Elsewhere, ministers have announced that fully vaccinated travellers from the US and the EU will be exempt from quarantining when travelling to England, providing hope for gigs and festivals with international acts booked this summer or fans hoping to travel from overseas to English events.