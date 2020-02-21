Slowthai makes first live performance since incident at NME Awards 2020

Slowthai has made his first live appearance since apologising for his behaviour at the NME Awards 2020.

The rapper appeared on stage during Mura Masa‘s show at Alexandra Palace in London last night (February 20) to perform ‘Doorman’ and ‘Deal Wiv It’, his two collaborations with the Grammy-winning producer. They previously performed ‘Deal Wiv It’ at last week’s NME Awards.

After performing the tracks, the Northampton rapper told the London crowd: “I fucking love you, thank you very much” and made a swift exit from the stage.

It came only eight days after he was criticised for his interactions with NME Awards 2020 co-host Katherine Ryan.

During the ceremony, an exchange of words between Ryan and Slowthai escalated to what he later described as “a point of shameful actions on my part”. Later in the show, Slowthai left the ceremony following an altercation with an audience member who accused him of misogyny while accepting the fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award.

The next day, he apologised for his actions and offered to give up his fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award.

“NME please forward my award to Katherine Ryan, for she is the hero of the year,” he wrote on Twitter. “What started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. I want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. I am not a hero.”

He added: “Katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time I’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you. To any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, I am sorry. I promise to do better. Let’s talk here.”

Ryan then responded: “I knew you were joking and congratulations on your very award-worthy album! I hope you know that a bad day on social media passes so quickly. Everything will be better tomorrow.”

On the evening, she wrote: “He didn’t make me uncomfortable. This is why we need women in positions of power. I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC. I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it. Tonight was fun!”

An NME spokesperson said: “The safety of all attendees and presenters is and always will be our number one priority. We want everyone at our events to have a good time and feel comfortable.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our incredible hosts Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga for making it a brilliant night. We have accepted Slowthai’s proposal to forward his fan-voted Hero Of The Year award to Katherine.”