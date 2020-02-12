Slowthai and Mura Masa kicked off the NME Awards 2020 this evening (February 12) with a riotous performance on the O2 Academy Brixton stage. Watch beneath.

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton in London and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners here as the night progresses.

Advertisement

Slowthai and Mura Masa started the night in wonderfully chaotic fashion with a boisterous performance of their song ‘Deal Wiv It’, which featured on Masa’s recent second album ‘R.Y.C’.

Slowthai began the song by jumping into the crowd from the stage, before he then headed up to the VIP tables.

Once there, he managed to grab a bottle of champagne and sprayed it across the table — prompting wild cheers which erupted across the venue.

Slowthai then ended the performance by crowdsurfing before returning to the stage and mooning the audience.

The likes of Beabadoobee, Yungblud, FKA Twigs and AJ Tracey will also perform tonight before The 1975 wrap up the NME Awards 2020 later tonight.

Advertisement

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.