Watch Slowthai and Mura Masa’s blistering US TV debut on ‘Fallon’

Slowthai and Mura Masa have made their US TV debut with an incendiary performance of ‘Deal Wiv It’ on The Tonight Show.

The track – which features on Masa’s second album ‘R.Y.C’ – was given a boisterous live rendition as Slowthai prowled the TV studio topless before eventually jumping up on Jimmy Fallon’s desk while the chat show host watched on in astonishment.

Posting the clip on Twitter, Slowthai wrote: “America i introduce to you…”.

It comes a week before the pair will team up once again to perform at the 2020 NME Awards. The full list of nominations sees Slowthai receiving four nods, while the duo have been nominated together for Best Collaboration.

“I’m coming to win all the awards (including Godlike Genius) and if there’s one I don’t win then I’ll take it from them anyway,” Slowthai told NME about his NME Awards nominations.

“Me and Mura Masa are excited to headline the awards and play our unfortunately rejected-in-favour-of-Billie-Eilish James Bond theme song yet still number-one-multi-platinum single ‘Deal Wiv It’. All those that perform after us are simply the dessert… the digestif… the followers… the laggards.

“Except IDLES, if my brothers are playing then it’s a co-headline. If they’re not playing, why not?! Brixton is mine. As you were.”

Mura Masa recently received a full five stars from NME for his brilliant second album ‘R.Y.C.‘, while Slowthai’s debut ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ ranked in the top five of our best albums of 2019. Their collaborative track ‘Deal Wiv It’ was also named as our best song of the year.