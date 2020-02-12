Awards 2020

Slowthai & Mura Masa win Best Collaboration supported by Brixton Brewery at NME Awards 2020

The pair beat the likes of BTS + Halsey and Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens

Luke Morgan Britton
Slowthai and Mura Masa at the NME Awards 2020
Slowthai and Mura Masa at the NME Awards 2020 (Picture: NME)

Slowthai and Mura Masa have won the award for Best Collaboration supported by Brixton Brewery at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

After being presented with the award by Kurupt FM, Slowthai and Mura Masa then staged a short drinking game before the former addressed the crowd.

Advertisement

“I just wanna say in a world where we’re disconnected by our phones, and we separate ourselves by colour and sexuality… I just want unity,” Slowthai said. “It’s OK to not be OK, but don’t deal with it on your own. And you know what? Fuck everything else, mate.”

Other nominees for the award included BTS + Halsey, Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens, Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby and Yungblud + Dan Reynolds.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, FKA Twigs and show closers The 1975.

NME Awards 2020
NME Awards 2020

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.