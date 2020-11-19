Slowthai announces new album ‘TYRON’ and drops video for latest single ‘NHS’

Slowthai has announced his new album ‘TYRON’ and shared the video for his latest single ‘NHS’ — you can check out the clip below.

The Northampton rapper will release the follow-up to his 2019 debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ on February 5, 2021 via Method Records.

‘NHS’ follows on from the release of ‘Feel Away’ in September, and both tracks are set to feature on ‘TYRON’.

In a tweet posted this afternoon (November 19), Slowthai explained that ‘NHS’ — the video (which sends up aspects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown) for which you can see below — was written “as a reminder to always appreciate what you have whilst you have it”.

“Be happy and make do with what you have,” he added. “Things could always be better but things could also be worse. Thank you for everything.”

In a statement about ‘TYRON’, which features such guests as Skepta, A$AP Rocky and Dominic Fike, Slowthai said that the album was “created during a difficult time in my life”.

“I am far from perfect, but I’ve learnt a lot about myself while creating this album and I will continue to grow into a better person for myself and aim to be a reflection of what I want to see in this world.

“I hope this album can be the light if you’re in the dark, and to know that you’re not alone,” he added. “It’s OK to be yourself, fuck everything else.

“Learn, grow, aim to better than you were yesterday.”

You can see the tracklist for Slowthai’s forthcoming new album ‘TYRON’ below.

DISC 1

45 SMOKE CANCELLED (feat. Skepta) MAZZA (feat. A$AP Rocky) VEX WOT DEAD PLAY WITH FIRE

DISC 2

i tried focus terms (feat. Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry) push (feat. Deb Never) nhs feel away (feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie) adhd

Last weekend, Slowthai confirmed that he been sending postcards to his fans ahead of ‘TYRON’ that saw him paying visual tribute to Aphex Twin.