Listen to Slowthai’s intense new song ‘Thoughts’

Slowthai has dropped a brand new song – you can listen to ‘Thoughts’ below.

The Northampton rapper celebrates his 26th birthday today (December 18), and he released the track just after midnight.

‘Thoughts’, which was produced by JD. Reid, is not included on Slowthai’s upcoming new album ‘TYRON’, which is set for release on February 5, 2021 via Method Records.

You can listen to Slowthai’s ‘Thoughts’, and see his accompanying tweets about the song’s release and his birthday, below.

Slowthai announced ‘TYRON’ last month, confirming that it will feature such guests as Skepta, A$AP Rocky and Dominic Fike. The rapper said that the album was “created during a difficult time in my life”.

“I am far from perfect, but I’ve learnt a lot about myself while creating this album and I will continue to grow into a better person for myself and aim to be a reflection of what I want to see in this world.

“I hope this album can be the light if you’re in the dark, and to know that you’re not alone,” he added. “It’s OK to be yourself, fuck everything else.

“Learn, grow, aim to better than you were yesterday.”

Speaking to Apple Music last month, Slowthai revealed that Skepta helped him through a difficult period earlier this year.