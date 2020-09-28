Slowthai on ‘cancel culture’: “I just can’t understand why anyone would wanna make people feel them ways”

Slowthai has spoken out against ‘cancel culture’ in a new interview, saying that he “just can’t understand why anyone would wanna make people feel them ways”.

The Northampton rapper was speaking to Vice for a new profile which covers his upcoming new album, his experience of lockdown and his self-described “shameful” behaviour at the NME Awards 2020.

Reflecting on his much-criticised interaction with Awards host Katherine Ryan during the ceremony, Slowthai said: “I wish I went and sat back in my seat. But I’ve never been that type of person to waddle back, ya know? The only other time I’ve ever been around a comedian is when I walked into a pub and into the back room like ‘what’s going on here’ and the guy instantly targeted me. I should’ve learnt from that.”

After he left the ceremony following a separate altercation with a member of the audience, the rapper was driven home to Northampton where he became aware through social media of the furore surrounding his appearance at the Awards.

“A lot of the people who were so quick to speak badly of me were people who, the whole time I’ve been doing well, have stereotyped me. ‘It’s a matter of time til he does something’, you know?” he said.

“People see where you’re from, see your kinda characteristics, and label you this bad person. Well, I’ve always gone against the grain of what people thought I was because I wanted to prove them wrong. For me that’s the biggest satisfaction: when people see you and you’re like ‘oh, you actually did do something’ or ‘oh, you actually are a good person’.”

Slowthai added: “People are so quick to point the finger and kill ya, but if you live in fear of what everyone thinks, you’ll never do anything all your life. Fuck it, what can I do?”

The rapper also spoke in the profile about feeling sympathy for those who have been victims of ‘cancel culture’ on social media.

“That’s the worst thing for me, that we live in a world where these things actually happen and hurt people and leave people feeling repressed and suppressed or pushed down,” he said.

“At the end of day, we’re all here to be our truest selves and fulfil our potential and when people hinder that or stop you from being who you’re meant to be or dim your light…

“I just can’t understand why anyone would wanna make people feel them ways. I’m always changing and growing and I hope people can see it.”

Slowthai recently released his latest track ‘feel away’, featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie.