Slowthai shares new track ‘feel away’ with James Blake and Mount Kimbie

Slowthai has shared new single ‘feel away’, a collaboration with James Blake and Mount Kimbie – watch the video below.

The track was teased yesterday (September 14) alongside an emotional tribute to the Northampton rapper’s younger brother, Michael John.

“today is the anniversary of my baby brother passing,” Slowthai said in a social media post. “this is one of the biggest days of the year for me and my family, and with my whole heart I can say I’ve never missed anyone as much as I miss him, I know you’re looking down on us everyday with your smile.”

Speaking of the new song, Slowthai added: “This song is about the doubts we have whether it be within friendships, your partner or with our family. It’s about putting yourself in the other person’s shoes so you have a better understanding of the situation.”

Watch the video for ‘feel away’ below.

Reviewing ‘feel away’, NME wrote: “Slowthai’s decision to yield the floor to Blake and Mount Kimbie — a proven powerful partnership — is a wise one, with the intended poignancy of ‘feel away’ partly being achieved by the rapper’s conscious dialling down of his previous desire to be the loudest one in the room.

“A new chapter of the bumpy Slowthai story has begun, and his willingness to take a step back and let the music do the talking on ‘feel away’ could prove to be its first masterstroke.”

The new song follows three tracks Slowthai has released earlier in 2020, in the form of ‘Enemy’, ‘Magic’ and ‘BB (BODYBAG)’, the last of which was co-written by Blake and Mount Kimbie’s Dom Maker.

The new material follows the rapper’s 2019 debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’, which NME labelled “authentic and honest in all its garish glory”.