Listen to Slowthai and Skepta’s fierce new collaboration, ‘Cancelled’

Slowthai has shared a new song called ‘Cancelled’ featuring Skepta – watch the track’s official video below.

The collaborative track, which was performed on The Tonight Show last week, is the final preview of Slowthai’s upcoming second album ‘TYRON’ (released this Friday, February 12).

As per a press release, Slowthai (real name Tyron Frampton) “fronts up to the haters” with the fierce ‘Cancelled’.

“How you gonna cancel me?/ Twenty awards on the mantelpiece/ Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury/ Girls in the crowd got their hands on me”, Skepta’s verse goes. Later, Slowthai raps of making a comeback, the Grammys and being on the “mainstage in my boxers“.

The accompanying video for ‘Cancelled’, directed by THE REST, begins with Slowthai and Skepta parodying a ’90s Budweiser advert while on a phone call to each other. The pair deliver the phrase “wagwan” instead of “wassup”, which was heard in the original ad.

There are also references to classic horror films such as American Psycho, The Silence Of The Lambs, Candyman, Nightmare On Elm Street and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Following on from his 2019 debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’, Slowthai’s second record ‘TYRON’ will also feature the previously released singles ‘NHS’, ‘Feel Away’ with James Blake and Mount Kimbie and the A$AP Rocky-featuring ‘Mazza’.

Last month, Slowthai cited Jay-Z and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner as two of the major influences on the LP. He said Turner was “a heavy inspiration”, before also naming the likes of Thom Yorke and Elliott Smith.