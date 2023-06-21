SM Entertainment launches ‘KWANGYA 119’ website to “protect” its artists

K-pop agency SM Entertainment has launched a reporting centre for fans in order to protect its artists.

On June 21, the agency took to Twitter to announce the launch of ‘KWANGYA 119’, which it describes as a “reporting center for protecting the rights and interests of SM artists”.

The new website, functions as a messaging board where fans can report issues regarding artists under the label directly to SM Entertainment. Fans are able to report instances of defamation, including fake news regarding the agency’s idols, as well as copyright infringement, illegal ticket sales and “corrections and suggestions” for the company.

안녕하세요.⁰SM엔터테인먼트입니다.⁰⁰SM 소속 아티스트의 권익 보호를 위한 신고 센터인 'KWANGYA 119' 사이트가 오픈 되었습니다.⁰https://t.co/nDLjraEL63⁰⁰‘KWANGYA 119’는 SMTOWN 아이디로 로그인 후 이용 가능하며, ⁰‘ARTIST 명예훼손 신고’ 외에도 ‘불법 티켓/저작권 침해 신고’와… pic.twitter.com/8FLgjLY7fF — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) June 21, 2023

All posts on the platform are private, though other users can see which artist each report is about, as well as the nature of the complaint. At the time of publishing, the majority of complaints on the website are regarding defamation of its artists, including slander and profanity, sexual harassment and false facts.

Per SM Entertainment’s guidelines on the website, the board is open for fans to add posts between 10am and 6pm KST on weekdays. Fans will be required to log into their SMTown accounts to make a post, and can only make reports in the same category every ten minutes.

The agency added that it aims to respond to reports within 7 days of posting, in the order in which they are received. However, it wrote that a “large volume of requests” or instances where “the matter needs to be checked with the relevant department” may result in delays.