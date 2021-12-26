SM Entertainment launches new female supergroup Girls On Top

SM Entertainment has launched a new female supergroup called Girls On Top, made up of members from the agency’s roster.

The new band is the sixth project group to be formed in the label’s history, an endeavour that began with SM The Ballad in 2010. That group featured members of TVXQ, Girls’ Generation and EXO.

Girls On Top was announced earlier today (December 26) and features soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina. They will debut with a special stage on January 1 2022 – likely at SM’s online concert SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA, which will take place on the same day.

A tweet from the supergroup’s new Twitter account also announced that they would release a new song at 6pm KST (9am GMT) on January 3. No further details about the track have been revealed at present.

“Girls, bring it on,” reads their official Twitter bio, while their only tweet so far suggests the group’s name might be shortened to GOT. “GOT the beat,” it read. “(GOT: Girls On Top).”

SM’s last supergroup came in the form of the boyband SuperM, which was comprised of members from SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV. On their launch in 2019, they were billed by the label as “the Avengers of K-pop”.

Meanwhile, the line-up for the SMTOWN LIVE 2022 livestream concert will also include performances from EXO, aespa, H.O.T’s Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, SUPER JUNIOR, Girls’ Generation – Oh!GG, SHINee, Red Velvet and NCT. DJs who are represented by the label will also appear.

The concert will be free to watch and will start at 1pm KST (4am GMT) on January 1. It will be preceded by the release of a new album, ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS’ at 6pm KST tomorrow (December 27).