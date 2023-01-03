SM Entertainment’s SuperM tease forthcoming return in 2023

SM Entertainment group SuperM are set to make a comeback sometime this year.

On January 1, the supergroup unveiled a cryptic video to their official YouTube channel, teasing in its description that “SuperM will be coming in 2023”. This would mark the septet’s first official comeback since their 2020 studio record ‘Super One’, and their first release since their 2021 collaboration with Prudential titled ‘We DO’.

The dynamic new clip features a swirling sphere of energy flashing in different colours as it grows larger. Later, beams of light representing each member of SuperM shoot into the sky, converging to form the SuperM logo.

At the time of publishing, it is not known when exactly SuperM will be making their return. Members Baekhyun and Taemin (also of EXO and SHINee), are currently still serving their mandatory military service terms.

Meanwhile, member Lucas (also of NCT and Chinese subunit WayV) has not been active in any promotional activities since his personal life became subject to controversy in August 2021, making it unclear if he will be participating in SuperM’s forthcoming release. However, fans are now speculating that the inclusion of seven beams of light in the new teaser indicates that Lucas will return with the rest of the group.

SuperM debuted in 2019 with their self-titled mini-album and its lead single ‘Jopping’ under SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group. The supergroup comprises members of the K-pop agency’s existing boybands, including SHINee’s Taemin, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO and NCT’s Ten, Taeyong, Lucas and Mark.

They later released their debut studio album ‘Super One’ in 2020, which included the singles ‘100’, ‘Tiger Inside’ and ‘One (Monster & Infinity)’.