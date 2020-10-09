Smashing Pumkpins share new songs ‘Anno Satana’ and ‘Birch Grove’

Smashing Pumpkins have shared two more new singles ahead of forthcoming double-album ‘Cyr’ arriving next month.

‘Anno Satana’ and ‘Birch Grove’ will both appear on the band’s 11th studio album, which is due for a November 27 release. Stream the new songs below – ‘Anno Satana’ is accompanied by an animated music video that serves as the third episode of the band’s five-part animated series, In Ashes.

Advertisement

‘Anno Satana’ and ‘Birch Grove’ are the fifth and sixth tracks the band have previewed ahead of ‘Cyr’ dropping. The alt-rock icons returned in August with the album’s title track along with ‘The Colour of Love’.

The songs marked the first new music from the Pumpkins since 2018 album ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun’, which saw frontman Corgan reunite with former bandmates James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. Last month, they followed it up with the tracks ‘Confessions of a Dopamine Addict’ and ‘Wrath’.

The 20-track ‘Cyr’ was produced by Smashing Pumkpins frontman Billy Corgan and recorded in Chicago. The album will feature founding members Iha and Chamberlin alongside Corgan and guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Prior to ‘Cyr’ being announced, Corgan touched on the creative process behind the album in an interview back in February.

Advertisement

“In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, “Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens” type of Pumpkins record,” Corgan said.

“This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, ‘Machina’, where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time. It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music.”