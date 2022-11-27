Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol to headline new festival The World Is A Vampire

Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol are set to headline a new festival in Mexico called The World Is A Vampire.

The first edition of the new event will come to Mexico City from March 6-9, 2023 and also feature Turnstile, Peter Hook, Deafheaven and more.

The new festival comes on the back of Smashing Pumpkins’ new three-part opera album ‘ATUM’.

The band released ‘Act 1’ of the album this month and recently finished a North American arena tour with Jane’s Addiction, which had its Portland leg cancelled after frontman Billy Corgan came down with laryngitis.

See the full line-up for The World Is A Vampire below and buy tickets here.

SP are returning to Mexico City 🇲🇽 next March! Pre-sale starts Nov 28 at 2 pm CT and general on sale is Nov 29 at 2 pm CT. https://t.co/Dn44CpffUL pic.twitter.com/uOFq3l6GQf — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) November 23, 2022

Following on from 2020’s ‘CYR’, Smashing Pumpkins’ forthcoming 33-song “rock opera” album ‘ATUM’ serves as a sequel to the band’s classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).

Speaking to NME recently, Corgan said: “When you decide to do a three-act, 33-song rock musical in 2022… you’re definitely stepping in it! Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!”

“With 33 songs, I was sort of Switzerland on the whole thing,” he told NME. “I really didn’t get too caught up in what everybody would want. And what was nice was that everybody seemed to want the same track. So if that represents the record for them, then great. But there’s so much music.”