Smashing Pumpkins announce massive North American tour

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a huge run of North American tour dates – see the full list of dates and cities below.

Last night, Billy Corgan and co. took to social media to announce their tour, which apart from their own headline shows, will include festival appearances and shows as part of Green Day‘s The Saviors tour. For their headlining shows, Smashing Pumpkins will be supported at Pvris and The Glorious Sons at select dates.

The Smashing Pumpkins’ tour will kick off in late July, and will run through the entirety of August, before coming to a close in late September. Stops include cities such as Washington, Montreal, Hershey, Chicago, Des Moines, Simpsonville, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas and San Diego.

Tickets to Smashing Pumpkins’ North American tour will go on sale this Friday, April 5 at 10am local time via the band’s official website. Artist pre-sales start at 10am local time on April 2 with the passcode VAMPIRE.

Smashing Pumpkins’ 2024 North American tour dates are:

JULY

29 – Washington, DC

31 – Muskoka, ON

AUGUST

01 – Toronto, ON

03 – Montreal, QC

04 – Bangor, ME

05 – Queens, NY

07 – Boston, MA

09 – Philadelphia, PA

10 – Hershey, PA

13 – Chicago, IL

14 – Kansas City, MO

16 – Springfield, IL

17 – Minneapolis, MN

20 – Des Moines, IA

21 – St. Louis, MO

22 – Cincinnati, OH

24 – Milwaukee, WI

27 – Simpsonville, SC

28 – Atlanta, GA

30 – Nashville, TN

SEPTEMBER

01 – Pittsburgh, PA

04 – Detroit, MI

07 – Denver, CO

10 – Southaven, MS

11 – Arlington, TX

14 – Los Angeles, CA

18 – Phoenix, AZ

20 – San Francisco, CA

21 – Reno, NV

23 – Seattle, WA

24 – Spokane, WA

25 – Portland, OR

27 – Las Vegas, NV

28 – San Diego, CA

Prior to their North American tour, Smashing Pumpkins will tour across Europe and the UK between early June and mid-September. The band will tour with Weezer, Interpol, Tom Morello and another act that has yet to be announced.