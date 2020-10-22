Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ sequel album

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a sequel album to ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ – and will also tour next year to celebrate the record’s 25th anniversary.

Released in October 1995, Billy Corgan and co’s third studio effort contained the singles ‘1979’, ‘Tonight, Tonight’, ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ and ‘Thirty-Three’. Last month, the group launched a new clothing line to mark the quarter-century milestone.

It was confirmed today (October 22) that the Pumpkins will release a 33-track sequel to ‘Mellon Collie…’ and 2000’s ‘Machina’, which is set to arrive late 2021. It will serve as the third part in a trilogy of albums.

A world tour will coincide with the new record, although the specific dates have been held back due to the disruption to live music caused by the coronavirus crisis. According to a press release, the schedule will be announced “soon”.

Further details on the sequel album have not yet been revealed.

Tomorrow (October 23), Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin will participate in a live-streamed Q&A session. Hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P Carter, the Zoom chat will be open to select fans to share their ‘Mellon Collie…’ memories.

Fans can register their interest by signing up here. Successful viewers in the UK will be able to tune in from 6pm (BST).

Corgan discussed his hopes to embark on a 25th anniversary live tour for ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ back in 2018.

Meanwhile, Smashing Pumpkins are gearing up to release their eleventh album ‘Cyr’ on November 27. Earlier this month the band shared two singles from the project: ‘Anno Satana’ and ‘Birch Grove’.