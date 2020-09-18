Smashing Pumpkins announce new double-album ‘Cyr’

Smashing Pumpkins have finally confirmed details of their forthcoming double-album ‘Cyr’, set to be their first full length release since 2018.

Taking to social media, the band announced the album will be 20 tracks long and is set for release on Friday, November 20.

Of the 20 tracks, only two have been heard so far by the public – the title track and ‘The Colour of Love’, both of which were released at the end of last month.

The tracks were produced by frontman Billy Corgan. The new album features Corgan alongside other founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, as well as guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The new album, the band’s eleventh, marks their first full length since 2018’s ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.’.

Corgan had previously promised that the band would release a double album in 2020, saying “this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, “Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens” type of Pumpkins record”.

“I’ve been working on it for over a year. It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year.”

The tracklist of Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Cyr’ is:

1. ‘The Colour of Love’

2. ‘Confessions of a Dopamine Addict’

3. ‘Cyr’

4. ‘Dulcet in E’

5. ‘Wrath’

6. ‘Ramona’

7. ‘Anno Satana’

8. ‘Birch Grove’

9. ‘Wyttch’

10. ‘Starrcraft’

11. ‘Purple Blood’

12. ‘Save Your Tears’

13. ‘Telegenix’

14. ‘Black Forest, Black Hills’

15. ‘Adrennalynne’

16. ‘Haunted’

17. ‘The Hidden Sun’

18. ‘Schaudenfreud’

19. ‘Tyger, Tyger’

20. ‘Minerva’