The Smashing Pumpkins have announced details of a North American arena tour – you can see the band’s upcoming live dates and find tickets below.

The announcement of the ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour comes swiftly after the band confirmed last month that they had finished work on their “big” and “epic” 12th studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Cyr’.

The 32-date tour, which kicks off in Dallas on October 2, will see the Pumpkins being supported by Jane’s Addiction, with Poppy and Meg Myers also set to open on select dates.

Pre-sale tickets to the ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour will be available from 10am local time tomorrow (May 12), before a general sale starts at 10am local time on Friday (May 13). Tickets will be available to buy here.

You can see the dates of Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour below.

OCTOBER 2022

2 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

3 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

5 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

7 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

8 – Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

10 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

11 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

13 – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

14 – UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

16 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

18 – Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

19 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

21 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

22 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

24 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

26 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

27 – Centre Videotron, Quebec City, QC

29 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

30 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

NOVEMBER 2022

1 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

2 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

4 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

5 – United Center, Chicago, IL

7 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

9 – Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

11 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

12 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

13 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

15 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

16 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

18 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

19 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Smashing Pumpkins are currently on their ‘Rock Invasion 2’ tour, which will continue on Friday in Santa Barbara, California.