Smashing Pumpkins cancel show after Billy Corgan comes down with laryngitis

Smashing Pumpkins had to cancel one of their recent shows after frontman Billy Corgan came down with laryngitis.

The band were scheduled to perform at the Moda Center arena in Portland, Oregon on Sunday night (November 13) as part of their current North American tour with Jane’s Addiction.

However, the Pumpkins confirmed that the concert had been shelved in a statement on social media that day. “It is with great disappointment that tonight’s show in Portland, OR has been cancelled due to laryngitis,” it began.

Advertisement

“William, Jimmy, James and Jeff are deeply saddened but this decision was not made easily and was far beyond their control. They look forward to returning to you all next summer. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

A rescheduled date has not yet been confirmed.

Later, Corgan shared an update on his personal Instagram account. “At the voice doctor,” he captioned an image of himself giving a thumbs-up. “Lots of love.”

On Instagram Stories last night (November 14), the singer said: “I got some help today at the doc again. Sending good vibes from here.”

Advertisement

There is currently no word on Smashing Pumpkins’ planned concert in San Francisco, California tonight (November 15). Following that gig, there are a further three dates remaining on the group’s North American tour: Anaheim (November 16), Phoenix (18) and Los Angeles (19).

Last month, Jane’s Addiction were forced to pull out of five shows of the arena stint due to an injury sustained by frontman Perry Farrell.

Back in September, Smashing Pumpkins announced a three-part album called ‘ATUM’ and shared a new single, ‘Beguiled’.